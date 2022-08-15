TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County deputy was taken to the hospital this weekend after being struck by a vehicle in Lakeland, authorities said.

The incident occurred in the area of Combee Road and Old Combee Road on Sunday evening.

A sheriff’s office representative told WFLA the deputy was standing outside her patrol car when she was struck by the vehicle.

The representative said the deputy was taken to the hospital, but did not disclose the extent of her injuries. However, she was “alert and talking” while being checked out at the hospital, the representative said.

Further information about the incident was not immediately available.