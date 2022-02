WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspect was injured in a deputy-involved shooting Saturday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened on State Road 540 east of Jim Keene Boulevard.

No deputies were injured in the confrontation, and the suspect has been taken to a hospital, according to deputies.

Sheriff Grady Judd will be giving a media briefing at 1:30 p.m., which will be streamed here.