Deputies warn of telephone scam in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a telephone scam currently going around where callers present themselves as PCSO members.

During the call, the scammer will tell the person who answers the phone that they have a warrant for their arrest and to resolve it they need to obtain a “green dot” money card.

Deputies say the scammer will then offer to walk the person through the process. The scammer will also leave a call-back number, claiming the number is a PCSO number. If you call the number, you receive a recording with instructions.

The scammers are also leaving voicemails, instructing you to call PCSO.

The sheriff’s office wants residents to know their main number is 863-298-6200 and that law enforcement will never solicit money to rectify warrants.