Deputies: Suspect arrested after attempting to carjack 4 vehicles, causing multiple crashes in Lake Alfred

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Florida Department of Transportation

POLK COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Deputies have arrested a suspect who attempted to carjack four different vehicles in the Lake Alfred area and then caused several crashes to happen, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the arrest took place Friday morning on I-4 near the State Road 557 overpass.

Sheriff Grady Judd will be discussing the arrest during a press conference at 1 p.m.

You can catch Judd’s full press conference on WFLA.com or on WFLA’s Facebook page.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss