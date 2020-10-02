Deputies: Suspect arrested after attempting to carjack 4 vehicles, causing multiple crashes in Lake Alfred

POLK COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Deputies have arrested a suspect who attempted to carjack four different vehicles in the Lake Alfred area and then caused several crashes to happen, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the arrest took place Friday morning on I-4 near the State Road 557 overpass.

Sheriff Grady Judd will be discussing the arrest during a press conference at 1 p.m.

You can catch Judd’s full press conference on WFLA.com or on WFLA’s Facebook page.

