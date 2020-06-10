Deputies shoot, kill man accused of stabbing mother in Winter Haven

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say deputies shot and killed a man accused of stabbing his mother in unincorporated Winter Haven on Wednesday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home this morning and the man’s mother was taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Deputies said they were searching for the suspect when he came out of nowhere and fired on them. They returned fire, and the man was hit and killed.

Further details regarding the incident were not immediately available. Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to share more information at a press conference Wednesday morning.

