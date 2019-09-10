Deputies seek possible witness to Polk County homicide

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives are looking for a person who may have information about a homicide in Dundee.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released video showing an unidentified male walking in the area of a 7-Eleven store just after a homicide occurred on June 27.

Detectives say they want to speak with the individual in the video to see if he may have witnessed anything suspicious as he was driving in the area.

The agency did not release any further information regarding the case.

Anyone with information about this person can call Detective Shireman at 863-298-6200 or to remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).

