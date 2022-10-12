POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County deputies are looking for a man who allegedly stole pastries, donuts and danishes from a 7-Eleven store in Lakeland.

A clerk told investigators that they saw the suspect walk to the baked goods area and leave the store without buying anything.

Deputies said that video surveillance showed the man stuffing the items into his pockets before leaving the store.

Investigators said the crime happened at the 7-Eleven on U.S. Hwy 98 South just after 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 7.

Anyone with information about the crime or who can identify the suspect is asked to call Detective Branch at 863-499-2400, and reference case number 22-42295.