Deputies searching for package theft suspect in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County deputies are currently searching for a package theft suspect in Lakeland.

According to deputies, a Lakeland woman received a package on her front porch on Aug. 19. However, before she grabbed the package herself, someone else got to it.

A witness told deputies they saw a FedEx delivery was made to the victim’s home. As the FedEx truck left, a black Mercedes came by and a man hopped out of the passenger seat and ran up to the porch to grab the package.

Deputies say the witness told the victim, who then contacted FedEx to find out what the package actually was. She then learned it was a Walmart credit card. After contacting Walmart, the victim learned someone had already made a purchase with the new credit card for $1048.65.

With surveillance video from the Walmart, deputies are hoping you can recognize the suspect. He can be seen wearing a colorful Guess T-shirt.

If you know who he is or know any other helpful information, please contact Detective Preston at 863-499-2400. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward leading to an arrest, please contact the Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.