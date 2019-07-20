Deputies searching for 3 Polk County home invasion suspects

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking three suspects in connection with a home invasion in Lakeland

A Ring camera captured the three suspects early Saturday morning kick in the front door of the home, located in the 2800 block of Eaton Avenue in Lakeland.

They woke up the adults and children in the home, and demanded money at gunpoint. After the robbery, the three suspects fled in a white four-door car, possibly a Nissan or Hyundai.

Two of the suspects are described as black males, both armed with handguns. One suspect was slender, wearing blue pajama pants, a black hoodie, and something covering his face.

The other suspect was heavyset, wearing a white T-shirt, pulled up over his face.

The third suspect, unknown race, is seen on video surveillance wearing a white T-shirt, dark pants, and with a full sleeve of tattoos on his right arm, including a dollar sign tattoo.

Those with information are being asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6379 or 863-298-6200. To be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477).