POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to identify a man who battered a Walmart employee.

Deputies say on June 2, an unknown Black man entered the Walmart around 4:30 p.m. in Mulberry at 6745 North Church Avenue and began punching one of the store employees several times.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477).