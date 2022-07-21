LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County deputies are trying to identify the suspects in a string of car burglaries this week in Lakeland.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, there have been 24 car burglaries in the Highland City area of Lakeland since Monday.

The sheriff’s office released surveillance video from two of the burglaries that shows several unidentified suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Hannon at 863-499-2400 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.