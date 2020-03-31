Deputies locate missing Winter Haven teen with autism

Polk County

(Photo: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE | Authorities say a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing in Winter Haven has been located.

Andrew Boyd, 15, was found in the Lake Ned area of Polk County on Tuesday morning.

Further information was not available.

ORIGINAL STORY | The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen with autism.

Andrew Boyd, 15, was last seen at his home in the Jan Phyl Village area of unincorporated Winter Haven when he went to bed around 11:45 p.m. Monday. His family discovered him missing around 3:30 a.m., deputies said.

Deputies believe Boyd left the home on foot and was wearing some of the same clothes he’s seen wearing in the photo above when he disappeared, an Ohio State University T-shirt, Mickey Mouse pajama pants and black sneakers. They said his family recently moved to the area from Lake Ned, therefore he might be headed there.

Boyd is 6 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies said Boyd has autism and the mental capacity of an 8-year-old.

They’re asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call the sheriff’s office at 863-298-6200 or 911.

