POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County deputies are searching for a man who investigators said yelled a death threat at a person and then fired a gun.

Deputies said gunshots were fired in the Combee Settlement area of Lakeland on Friday, Sept. 2.

Investigators said they determined that 18-year-old Maxx Draughn drove down the road and yelled a death threat at someone. He then fired off a gun and drove away.

Deputies said Draughn has a warrant for his arrest with charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

Anyone with information on Draughn’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Moore at 863-499-2400.

You can also report an anonymous tip by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-TIPS (8477). You could be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 if an arrest is made based on your tip.