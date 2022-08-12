TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pair of crashes that occurred just south of Bartow Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office said a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on 4151 U.S. Highway 17 in Polk County. Their investigation is affecting traffic in the southbound lanes.

Deputies are also investigating a crash involving three vehicles in the northbound lanes of U.S. 17 in the homeland area.

A sheriff’s office spokesman said there was fog in the area, and it appears to be a coincidence the crashes were so close.