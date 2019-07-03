Deputies release video of Lakeland mail theft suspect

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person suspected of taking mail from someone’s home in north Lakeland.

Deputies released surveillance video of the suspect walking a dog through Fort Socrum Village on May 31 at about 9 a.m.

Deputies said the suspect was seen rifling through a mailbox that was not hers and taking some mail. She allegedly proceeded to rip open some envelopes and peeked inside before she threw the mail on the ground.

“The good news is, nothing was stolen from this victim. But has this suspect stolen mail elsewhere? We’re looking into it. In the meantime, we need to identify our suspect, and put a stop to her shenanigans,” the agency said in a post on Facebook.

Investigators suspect the suspect lives in Fort Socrum Village, Pebblebrooke Estates, Indian Ridge Estates, or another subdivision.

Those with information on the suspect are being asked to call Detective Frankowski at 863-577-1630. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call Heartland Crime Stoppers – call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477).