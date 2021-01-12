Deputies: Polk County middle school teacher facing drug charges after being found asleep in car with meth

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a middle school teacher early Tuesday morning after she was found asleep in a car with meth inside.

According to deputies, Robin Ramos, 40, was arrested on drug charges around 1:00 am, in the parking lot of a RaceTrac store at 6650 Hwy 98 North in Lakeland.

A deputy went to check on Ramos’ condition after noticing her asleep in the driver’s seat. According to the sheriff’s office, Ramos told the deputy that she was waiting for someone to come drive her home since she doesn’t have a driver’s license.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy located a syringe containing a clear liquid on the passenger seat of Ramos’ car. Additionally, a metal spoon encrusted with a white crystal-like substance was also found in the car.

Field testing of both items indicated that the substances were methamphetamine.

Ramos admitted to the deputy that she occasionally does meth, but she denied taking any that night.

The sheriff’s office says Ramos is a sixth grade math teacher at Kathleen Middle School.

“The parents of this woman’s students must be shocked and angry. It shocks and angers me, and I don’t have any children in her class. We also arrested her last May for DUI, so this makes the second school employee we’ve arrested in as many weeks who has a prior criminal history. That is completely unacceptable,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Ramos was taken to the Polk County Jail and has been charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sheriff’s office says additional charges are possible.