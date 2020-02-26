Deputies: Pedestrian struck by Polk county sheriff patrol car

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a
pedestrian and a deputy’s patrol car.

According to the sheriff’s office, a pedestrian crossed in front of the patrol car around 8 p.m. near Broadway Avenue in Bartow.

Deputies say the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, and the deputy is uninjured.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

K-9 memorial pkg

Thumbnail for the video titled "K-9 memorial pkg"

Boat captain defends behavior in video of him poking manatee in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boat captain defends behavior in video of him poking manatee in Tampa Bay"

Polk waitress receives $1K “Big Fat Tip” from local organization

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk waitress receives $1K “Big Fat Tip” from local organization"

Sheriff’s deputies looking for man in Brandon voyeur case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff’s deputies looking for man in Brandon voyeur case"

Remarkable woman: Rachel Hughes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable woman: Rachel Hughes"

Juul investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juul investigation"

Zach Bogosian on what he can bring to the Tampa Bay Lightning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zach Bogosian on what he can bring to the Tampa Bay Lightning"

Jon Cooper on Erik Cernak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jon Cooper on Erik Cernak"

Tampa Bay brides seeing wedding dress shipping delays due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay brides seeing wedding dress shipping delays due to coronavirus"

Package delivery problem creating a frustrating situation for Lakeshore Ranch residents

Thumbnail for the video titled "Package delivery problem creating a frustrating situation for Lakeshore Ranch residents"

the newest member of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Barclay Goodrow, on the trade

Thumbnail for the video titled "the newest member of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Barclay Goodrow, on the trade"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss