Deputies: Man stole backpack from dead motorcyclist after fatal wreck in Polk County

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bartow man faces theft and tampering with evidence charges after deputies say he tried to steal from a dead motorcyclist during a fatal crash Monday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s office said that around 6 p.m., Brittany Young, 32, of Bartow was driving a Chevrolet Malibu on Old Connersville Road while leaving Connersville Bait and Tackle with two passengers — 30-year-old Christopher Moore and 29-year-old Anthony Spurlock, both from Bartow.

According to the sheriff’s office, Young crossed the eastbound lanes of State Road 60 and hit a motorcycle driven by Blake Adam Gilmore, 21, of Winter Haven.

Christopher Moore (Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

Gilmore was thrown from his motorcycle and died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. Young suffered minor injuries while Spurlock and Moore weren’t hurt.

However, when deputies arrived at the scene, they spotted Moore and Spurlock walking away from the crash. According to the sheriff’s office, Moore was carrying a backpack that belonged to Gilmore.

Deputies said that Moore admitted to taking the backpack from the motorcyclist’s body. He now faces charges for petit theft and tampering with evidence.