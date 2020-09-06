LIVE: Deputies investigating fatal shooting at Davenport apartment complex

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a fatal shooting at a Davenport apartment complex.
According to deputies, the shooting took place at 5100 Kersey Street, just off of Highway 192.
Sheriff Grady Judd will be providing more information at 3:30 p.m. during a press conference.
You can watch the full press conference in the video player above, on WFLA.com, or our Facebook page.
