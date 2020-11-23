Deputies investigating drug-related homicide in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a drug-related homicide.

The incident took place just after 3 p.m. at the 7-Eleven gas station at 398 Marigold Avenue in Poinciana.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man dead inside of a car with apparent gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say the man is a victim of a drug-deal gone bad.

The suspects are believed to be two Black men who might be driving a dark blue Chevy, possibly a Malibu.

“At this early point in the investigation, it appears this was a meeting for the purpose of making a transaction over marijuana. I am tired of hearing that marijuana is a low-level non-violent crime. We have a man who was murdered today at this scene as proof that there is nothing low-level or non-violent about this,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

If anyone has any information that could help in this investigation, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

