Deputies investigating death involving ‘known suspect’ in Polk City

POLK CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a death that happened Friday morning in the Polk City area.

According to deputies, the death investigation involves a “known suspect.” In a tweet, the sheriff’s office referred to it as a homicide investigation.

The sheriff’s office did not give an exact location of where the incident happened. A brief media alert did not provide any information on what led up to the death or how many people were involved.

Sheriff Grady Judd is scheduled to provide an update at 11 a.m. You can watch it live on WFLA, WFLA.com and the WFLA app.

