Deputies investigating dad shot and killed during custody hand-off in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) -The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a man had the right to protect his home when he shot and killed a toddler’s father during a heated custody exchange on Thursday afternoon.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says Brian Ingram can be seen on video confronting the toddler’s mother’s boyfriend who had asked Ingram’s mother to wait for his girlfriend to come home to do the exchange.

It happened just after noon on Ewell Road Thursday.

Ingram can be seen repeatedly ring the doorbell in the video.

“He continues to push in. He’s got his foot in the door. He banged the victim in the head with the door and he’s going on in,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

According to Sheriff Judd, the toddler’s mother’s boyfriend shot Ingram five times and then called 911. Ingram died in the front yard in front of his mother.

“The victim had a right to protect himself in his home and the suspect was trespassing, committing a burglary, committed a battery which is both serious felonies,” Judd said.

At this time the shooter is not being arrested.

However, all evidence in this case will be handed over to the State’s Attorney’s Office for consideration.

Sheriff Judd said Ingram had a history of anger management issues.

“It’s sad. It should never have happened. It should never have happened but when you let your emotions take over you can end up dead and that’s what occurred here,” said Judd.

