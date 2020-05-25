Breaking News
Deputies investigating ATV crash that killed 8-year-old

Polk County

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that led to the death of an 8-year-old after an ATV overturned and landed on him.

According to deputies, Jace McLaughlin was the sole operator of the ATV when it overturned after he lost control trying to navigate a curve.

McLaughlin was among a group of other riders including his mother when the crash occurred and were able to get him out from underneath the ATV and was airlifted to an Orlando hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Deputies say the child was not wearing any protective gear or a helmet. The cause for this crash is under investigation.

