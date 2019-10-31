Deputies investigating Amtrak train crash in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County deputies are currently investigating a crash involving an Amtrak train and a 35-foot flatbed trailer.

Deputies say the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on the tracks adjacent to Combee Road North, near US Highway 92 East in Lakeland.

According to Amtrak, there were 87 passengers aboard the train, however, deputies say there are no injuries.

Below is a statement from Amtrak:

Service on an Amtrak train has been suspended after an incident today. The train came into contact with a vehicle at around 1:30 p.m. The train remains upright and on the track. At the time of the incident, 87 customers were on the train. There are no reported injuries to customers or crew members. An investigation of the incident is underway.

One lane of Combee Road is shut down due to the presence of emergency vehicles.

Please check back for the latest updates on this story.

