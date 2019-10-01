POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – There is a large law enforcement presence in Frostproof as deputies investigate a “suspicious death.”
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said officers responded to an undisclosed location on Tuesday morning, but would not give any additional details.
“Per Marsy’s Law, we are not releasing the address,” the agency said in a statement.
Eagle 8 was in Polk County to fly over that scene as well as the scene of another incident that was reported in Mulberry. It’s unclear if the two incidents are related.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- Veteran-owned coffee shop breaks stereotypes for female veterans
- Ladies supporting ladies: Military moms gather for support while their children deploy
- First black Army deck warrant officer remembers piloting duck boats during WWII
- Deputies investigate suspicious death in Frostproof
- Former President Jimmy Carter celebrates 95th birthday