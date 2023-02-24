WARNING: The following story contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County deputies continue to investigate a shooting that left one dead and several others injured in a case that Sheriff Grady Judd described as “clear as mud.”

Judd said his deputies were called to a home near Sawfish Drive Thursday around 4:15 p.m. where they found “absolute mayhem.”

A 30-year-old man, identified as “Victim 1,” was walking toward deputies with a gunshot wound to his head, begging, “please don’t let me die.”

Judd said the man was shot in the face, but miraculously survived after the bullet passed through his brain and out the back of his head. He was rushed to an area hospital where he was listed in “extremely critical condition.”

Deputies also found a 19-year-old woman, identified as “Victim 2,” inside a nearby crashed car with a gunshot wound to her head. Judd said the girl also survived the shooting after the bullet passed through her cheek area.

She was listed in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Judd said the shooting happened when 33-year-old Derek “Ice” Bacote got into a physical altercation with another person, described as “Victim 3” at the home. Judd said Bacote pointed a gun at Victim 3 when another witness opened fire, striking Bacote.

That’s when Bacote opened fire on victims 1 and 2. The sheriff’s office said it is unsure why Bacote fired at victims 1 and 2.

Bacote later collapsed in the yard and died as a result of his gunshot wound.

There were four children in the home at the time of the shootings. Deputies said the children were ages 3, 4, 9, and 12 years old.

Judd said each person involved in the incident was a member or associated with a member of the same gang. There are no threats to the public.

“Gangster’s shooting is not going to be accepted, even if it results in their death,” Judd said Friday. “He’s gangstered up, and gangster shot.”