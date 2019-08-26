Deputies catch “menacing” burglary suspect

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies were able to find a menacing burglary suspect who busted through two different convenience store locations within an hour on the same street.

Polk County deputies were investigating two similar convenience store burglaries which happened in Lakeland.

One occurred at the Citgo located on Combee Road around 2:56 a.m. and the other at the Combee Food and Fuel Express around 3:23 a.m.

Deputies say the surveillance video from each store featured the same “menacing” suspect busting through the front glass doors.

Law enforcement was able to identify 50-year-old Dennis Day as the suspect. He was later found and interviewed, where he admitted to the burglaries and theft of Newport cigarettes and Black and Mild cigarillos.

Deputies say Day has had 53 prior felony charges and 43 misdemeanor charges and has been to prison seven times.

Day was charged with burglary, grand theft, possession of drug paraphernal, in addition to several other charges.