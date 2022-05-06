POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help identify a driver who was killed in a traffic crash in Davenport last Wednesday.

Authorities said the driver was operating a silver 2003 Honda Civic southbound on Pine Tree Trail when he failed to negotiate a curve. Deputies said the man crossed oncoming traffic before he crashed into another car.

After the impact, the Honda Civic caught fire. Deputies said the driver ultimately died at the scene.

The occupants of the other car were treated and released from a local hospital.

Authorities released photos of the man’s tattoos in hopes of positively identifying him.

Anyone with information about or can help identify the driver is asked to call Detective Brackley at 863-668-3102.