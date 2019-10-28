Deputies arrest Plant City woman after fatal off-road crash

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Plant City woman has been arrested after killing a man in a Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) crash.

Deputies say 39-year-old Sara Schibler was driving a Honda 700 Pioneer two-seat side-by-side UTV along a sandy trail in a wooded area on the property of River Ranch Resort near Lake Wales. The UTV went off the trail and hit a fence.

According to deputies, when the UTV hit the fence it overturned and 46-year-old Anthony Kunz, who was a passenger in the UTV, was ejected. The UTV came to a rest on top of Kunz’s chest.

Deputies say Schibler tried to pull Kunz out from under the UTV but was unsuccessful. Law enforcement determined she was driving impaired at the time of the crash.

Schibler was arrested and taken to the Polk County Jail. She’s been charged with DUI causing death.

The investigation is ongoing.

