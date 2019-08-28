Deputies: 7-year-old child hit by car driven by mother in Polk Co.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is on scene of an accident where a 7-year-old boy was struck by a car driven by his mother.

The accident occurred this afternoon in Winter Haven near Avenue M Northwest and 36th Street Northwest.

The sheriff’s office says the boy was running alongside the passenger side of his mother’s minivan.

The sheriff’s office says when the woman turned into her driveway, the front or side of the van struck the boy, knocking him down onto the ground. Deputies do not believe that any part of the van ran the boy over him.

The boy was transported with minor injuries