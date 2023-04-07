POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bay area woman is in critical condition after being shot Sunday night in the drive-thru of a Lakeland McDonald’s.

Vanessa Tomor says her sister-in-law, Rebecca Hyde, and her long-time boyfriend David Tomor had just gone out for a quick burger at the McDonald’s located at 5325 Frontage Road.

“They do everything together. That’s something that they do, they go anywhere, it’s together,” said Vanessa Tomor who added the couple met when they were young.

“David and Becca, they met when they were teenagers, so 14, 15 years old. They’ve been together quite a while. They’ve got two children, 13 and 10,” Tomor said.

While the two were in the drive-thru, Tomor said something went wrong with the order and it was taking longer than expected. That’s when the man in the car behind them grew angry.

“The gentleman became irate, started honking and screaming — just was impatient — wanting everything to move. They were told at that point they couldn’t move forward, that McDonald’s has a policy they can’t walk outside to bring you your food,” Tomor said.

She said the man repeatedly got out of his car to yell at them.

“When he did that, my brother got out of the car as well, noticed that he had a gun, and said, ‘I don’t want this fight, just go back to your car and take it for that.’ The guy didn’t like that answer,” Tomor said.

She said the two men eventually got into a fistfight.

“On the third time, he finally put the gun down on the ground and a fight did take place at that point in the parking lot. His girlfriend got involved — the gentleman’s girlfriend in the car. When she got involved, my sister-in-law got involved as well and they all began to have a little tussle,” Tomor said.

But it didn’t end there.

When her brother drove off, the other man followed and started shooting into their van.

“My brother was shot in the arm, which the bullets are still there at this point. They can not remove them. He may lose some feeling in his arm, then she was shot in the neck, and the bullet lodged into her jaw,” Tomor said.

Her sister-in-law is now in critical condition at a local hospital.

“Currently she is on life support, we are waiting daily. Improvements don’t seem to be happening too much, she’s pretty steady,” Tomor said.

Based on witness accounts, Lakeland Police arrested Calvin Jordan Sousa, 28, and are charging him with two counts of attempted murder, one count of firing into an occupied vehicle, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.