‘Definitely not over’: Polk Co. Black Lives Matter organizer responds to arrests in George Floyd death

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An organizer of Lakeland’s Black Lives Matter movement said the arrests of all four former Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s death are a step toward justice but it’s not the end.

“We are fighting for racial [justice]. The officers being arrested is just a starting point. It definitely is not over,” said Carl Soto, vice president of Black Lives Matter Restoration Polk, Inc.

A Minnesota judge on Thursday set bail at $750,000 each for Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, who helped restrain Floyd, as well as Tou Thao.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison upgraded charges against Derek Chauvin, the former officer seen on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes, to second-degree murder.

Activists have seen officers arrested before. The concern now moves to their convictions.

“Because of the footage and the evidence that has been made to the public and the outcry from all across the nation, I do believe that pressure is now on the prosecutors to ensure that they gather and prepare a case strong enough for a conviction,” said Soto.

Soto helped organize last Sunday’s Black Lives Matter protest in Munn Park. A group splintered off later in the day and caused disruption on Memorial Boulevard.

Black Lives Matter Restoration Polk is hoping for a different ending at a rally this Sunday afternoon from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m.

“What we wanted to do was give individuals, everyone, the opportunity to legally, peacefully protest with class on behalf of Mr. Floyd, Mr. Garner, Korryn Gaines, Freddie Gray, Ruben Debrosse,” said Soto.

Organizers have hired their own security to be on site at Munn Park.

“We’re going to have security that are trained in these kinds of situations that are able to spot in the crowd, individuals that may be attempting to incite a riot,” said Soto.

Those individuals, Soto said, will be immediately removed.

Organizers met with city leaders, law enforcement officials and faith leaders on Wednesday night to discuss plans for Sunday and beyond.

“It does not end with just protesting. We have to do more than just protest. We have to get out and attend these meetings, these city council meetings and get the attention of our congressmen, our mayor, our city leaders,” said Soto.

Lakeland Police Chief Ruben Garcia said officers are working with the organizers, reading intelligence and planning to have the best plan possible Sunday.

“We try to find out what we can do better than we did the last time. We will continue to use a good amount of tolerance and we will allow that first amendment right to be exercised,” said Chief Garcia.

Mayor Bill Mutz attended last Sunday’s peaceful protest at Munn Park.

“We will make certain on our Sunday event that as we do the planning that there aren’t people that pull people away and go to another location. It will be confined to Munn Park. if we have to do curfews again we will do them,” said Mayor Mutz. “We’ll be as drastic as necessary to make sure that people who want to file a legitimate protest have the capability of doing that. And black lives do matter.”

