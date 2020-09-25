MULBERRY, Fla. (WFLA)—Authorities have opened a death investigation after a body was found in Mulberry Friday morning.
The body was located around 7 a.m. Friday in the area of Canal Street and Church Avenue, authorities said.
Authorities have yet to identify the body or determine the person’s cause of death.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- Excitement grows as Lightning get ready for Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final
- Death investigation underway after body found in Mulberry
- Plant City school security guard accused of abusing student with autism
- Blue Angels fly over Pensacola in support of those impacted by Hurricane Sally
- Trump niece files suit saying family cheated her of millions