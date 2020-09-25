Death investigation underway after body found in Mulberry

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MULBERRY, Fla. (WFLA)—Authorities have opened a death investigation after a body was found in Mulberry Friday morning.

The body was located around 7 a.m. Friday in the area of Canal Street and Church Avenue, authorities said.

Authorities have yet to identify the body or determine the person’s cause of death.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss