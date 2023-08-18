LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County deputies said they are conducting a death investigation involving a crash in Lakeland Friday.

Deputies said the crash happened on US-92 near Wabash Avenue at about 2:30 a.m.

The highway will be closed from Wabash Avenue to Chestnut Road for several hours, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation will impact traffic for Kathleen High School, but deputies said the incident did not involve the school, its students, and its staff.

Parents dropping off students at the high school are asked to use Crutchfield Road on the north side of the school.