Deadly shooting stemmed from argument over suspect dating victim’s daughter, Polk County deputies say

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — An early-morning shooting in Polk County left one man dead and another in custody, deputies say.

According to Public Information Officer Brian Bruchey with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting death happened just before 6 a.m. Friday in the area of Transport Road and Spruce Road in unincorporated Bartow.

When deputies got to the scene, they say they found a man dead inside a home. The victim’s name is not being released because of Marsy’s Law.

Bruchey says deputies spoke with two witnesses at the home who helped them quickly locate the suspect, who was found in a car leaving the area. The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as a 31-year-old from Bartow.

“The responding deputies arrived so quickly that they were able to set-up a tight perimeter and the Aviation Unit easily spotted the suspect trying to get away,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. “He was detained very quickly.”

Based on the investigation so far, deputies say it appears an argument broke out between the two men over the suspect dating the victim’s daughter. At some point during the alleged argument, deputies say the suspect shot the victim with a shotgun and left with the weapon.

When deputies found the 31-year-old, he had a single shotgun shell in his pocked and another in a bag, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The investigation is ongoing, and homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are working hard to gather evidence and statements,” Sheriff Judd said.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect has a prior criminal history that includes six felony and eight misdemeanor arrests for charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, drug possessions, hit-and-run and disorderly conduct.