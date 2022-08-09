POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for any information related to a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened eight years ago.

Jillian Braddock, 20, was killed in a crash near Lakeland on Aug. 9, 2014.

Detectives said that Braddock was hit by a car while she walked on the shoulder of Clubhouse Road.

Investigators believe that the vehicle that hit Braddock is a 2007-2012 Nissan. The car would have damage to on its front right side.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit at 863-297-1100 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-TIPS (8477).

Investigators said this deadly crash was one of three that happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 9, 2014.

A 21-year-old man was killed on County Road 542 when his truck struck a utility pole, deputies said. A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash on County Road 542 in Auburndale, which also remains unsolved.