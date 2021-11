TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person has died after a motorcycle and a vehicle collided on Kathleen Road in Lakeland Tuesday morning.

Lakeland police are investigating the crash, and have shut down all lanes of Kathleen Road between Quincy Street and Emma Street.

The roadway will be closed for several hours. Drivers are being told to seek alternate routes.

#TrafficAlert: All Lanes of Kathleen Road b/t Quincy St. & Emma St. are shut down for a traffic crash involving a motorcycle & a vehicle. Roadways expected to be shut down for several hours. Officers are on scene diverting traffic.



Please use alternative routes & stay safe! — LakelandPD (@LakelandPD) November 30, 2021

This story is developing and will be updated.