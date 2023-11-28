DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash on U.S. 17-92 just north of Davenport.
Deputies said the crash happened around 4:19 a.m. Tuesday near Ernie Caldwell Boulevard.
U.S. 17-92 is closed in both directions due to the crash.
Deputies didn’t say how many cars were involved in the crash or how many people were killed or hurt.
This is a developing story.