Deadly crash closes part of U.S. 27 in Lake Wales

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities have closed the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 27 in Lake Wales as deputies investigate a deadly crash involving three vehicles.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said one person died in the crash, which occurred on U.S. Highway 27, just south of Warner University.
Deputies said all southbound lanes will be closed until further notice.
Drivers are being told to seek alternate routes.
Further information was not immediately available.
