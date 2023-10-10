TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County deputies and other law enforcement agencies arrested six men after a week-long investigation into sexual predators who prey on children, according to a release.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said four of the men who were arrested were an after-school daycare teacher for “an after-school daycare teacher for an elementary school in Apopka, the owner of a house cleaning business, a laborer, and an Uber driver.”

Undercover detectives posed as children and their guardians online to investigate any potential suspects, the release said.

The investigation was done in collaboration with several law enforcement agencies, including the Lakeland Police Department, Tampa Police Department, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will discuss the details of the investigation Tuesday at 3 p.m.