POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Davenport woman died Tuesday after deputies said she was hit by a car while crossing a street with her family.

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Polk County deputies were called to the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 near Holly Hill Grove Road and Cottonwood Road in Davenport.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they said they found 40-year-old Vishmatee Saroop deceased.

Investigators said Saroop, her husband and their two children left the Dollar General store on the corner of Cottonwood and U.S. 27 and were walking across U.S. 27 to head home.

Saroop’s husband and children made it across the road, however, Saroop was struck by a 2021 silver Kia Sorento that was heading southbound. Deputies said the 68-year-old Kia driver immediately stopped. He and his passenger were not injured. The driver showed no signs of impairment, according to deputies.

Investigators said there are no crosswalks or pedestrian-related traffic aids at the intersection.

Deputies said the southbound lanes of U.S. 27 were closed for about three hours during the investigation.