WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A test drive at a Nissan car dealership in Winter Haven ended with a deadly crash Saturday, Polk County deputies said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Clifford Worme, 86, of Davenport was test-driving a Nissan Rogue from the Hill Nissan car dealership with Jean Worme, 76, of Davenport and a sales representative as his passengers.

While on the way back, Clifford Worme made a turn on Cypress Gardens Boulevard to get back into the dealership when he got in the way of a Nissan Murano, according to the sheriff’s office.

The two vehicles collided, causing Jean Worme’s death and minor injuries to Clifford Worme. The sales representative and the Murano’s driver did not suffer any injuries.

Deputies and rescue personnel responded to the crash at around 5:42 p.m. and closed the westbound lanes for around four hours.

All those involved were wearing seatbelts at the time, according to deputies. The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate.