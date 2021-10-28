Davenport teen hit, killed by driver with suspended license, police say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Officers from the Polk County Sheriff’s office are investigating a fatal crash that took the life of a 15-year-old Davenport girl Wednesday night.

Police say a 15-year-old Davenport girl was walking along US 27 around 8 p.m. when she attempted to cross the highway, not in a designated crosswalk.

At the same time, Branden Castillo, 27, of Davenport was driving a black 2010 Nissan Rogue northbound on US 27 when he struck the teen who was on the roadway. Castillo was uninjured and immediately stopped to call 911.

Reports indicate the teen was wearing dark-colored clothing at the time of the crash and later died at the scene.

Police say speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash, but a further investigation revealed that Castillo’s driver’s license was recently suspended for failure to pay traffic fines in Orange County.

Castillo was arrested for driving with a suspended license and transported to the Polk County Jail. He has since been released after paying a $250 bond. No further charges are expected.