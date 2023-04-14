DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — A rogue alligator caused some trouble after wandering into a Davenport neighborhood Friday morning.

Davenport police uploaded photos to their Facebook page showing the gator in the driveway of a home in the Davenport Estates neighborhood.

The photos also showed officers working to trap the gator until they could finally get the scaly trespasser taped up.

When they were done, they escorted the gator into the back of a patrol car.

(Credit: Davenport Police Department)

(Credit: Davenport Police Department)

“Davenport residents please be extra careful during mating season!” the police department said. “If you’re out walking your pets or enjoying outdoor activities with your family and friends please beware and take necessary precautions to ensure your safety and the well-being of the animal.”

The alligator was taken to Lake Davenport where it can swim and venture away from the neighborhood.

Alligator mating season typically begins with courtship in early April with mating occurring in May and June, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

If you have a nuisance alligator in your area, call the FWC Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).