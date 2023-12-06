DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — A Davenport mobile home caught fire just a few days after a couple moved in.

Polk County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a mobile home fire on Ridgemont Loop in Davenport around 3:30 a.m.

Fire officials said they worked quickly to get water on the fire and had the blaze under control just before 5 a.m.

One of the homeowners told WESH that the smoke alarm started going off after his wife turned on the heater.

“I investigated the furnace and I noticed smoke billowing out,” the homeowner said. “So I took my dog outside, I was preparing to get everyone out and I noticed flames coming out of the back of the house and at that point, it was just a mad dash to get my dog, my wife and our cats out,” the homeowner said.

(WESH)

Polk County Fire Rescue said a firefighter was taken to a medical facility after battling the blaze.

The homeowner told WESH that the firefighter is expected to be OK. The cause of the fire is under investigation.