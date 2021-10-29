Davenport man wins $2M top prize in Monopoly scratch-off game

DEVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County man claimed a $2 million top prize from the Monopoly Bonus Spectacular scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office.

Kirk Lupkiewiech, 45, of Davenport chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,615,000.

Lupkiewiech purchased the winning ticket from Party Liquor, located at 2412 Sandmine Road in Davenport. The Florida Lottery says the retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.44, the Florida Lottery added.