DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — A Davenport man was killed Friday after getting into a four-vehicle crash Friday night, according to deputies.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said at about 5:42 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to a crash in the area of US Highway 27 North near the intersection of Bella Citta Boulevard.

Deputies said a Toyota Corolla was heading south on the highway when it swerved to the right, hitting a Dodge Charger before driving across the intersection and hitting a Chevrolet Silverado that was stopped at the red light.

The impact pushed the Silverado into a cement truck that was also stopped at the red light.

The Toyota’s driver, identified as 60-year-old Craig Etheredge of Davenport, died at the scene of the crash. The sheriff’s office said Etheredge’s family told them he was not feeling well and heading to the hospital, leading deputies to believe a medical episode possibly caused the deadly crash.

According to deputies, no one else was injured.