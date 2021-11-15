Davenport man killed after crashing into truck stopped at red light

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Davenport man is dead after a wreck between a car and a single-unit truck early Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP troopers said around 4:27 a.m., the truck stopped at a red light at the intersection of US-27 and Sanders Road when a car heading south collided with the truck’s rear end.

Photos of the wreck showed the car’s front half crushed by the impact.

The FHP said the driver, a 33-year-old Davenport man, died at the scene of the crash. The truck’s driver was not injured.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss