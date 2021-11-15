Davenport man killed after crashing into truck stopped at red light

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Davenport man is dead after a wreck between a car and a single-unit truck early Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP troopers said around 4:27 a.m., the truck stopped at a red light at the intersection of US-27 and Sanders Road when a car heading south collided with the truck’s rear end.

Photos of the wreck showed the car’s front half crushed by the impact.

The FHP said the driver, a 33-year-old Davenport man, died at the scene of the crash. The truck’s driver was not injured.