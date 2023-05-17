TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was hit by a semi-truck on US 27 early Wednesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 59-year-old man was walking on US 27 south of Patterson Road when the left front of a semi-truck struck him.

The man was knocked down and the semi ran off the road and into a ditch, troopers said.

Investigators said the 59-year-old man was walking in the travel lane or on the edge of the white-painted line.

The man was flown to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center with a head injury. Troopers didn’t say what condition he was in.

The crash remains under investigation.