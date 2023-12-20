DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — A Davenport man died in a shooting at a motel overnight.

Just before midnight on Tuesday, deputies responded to an incident in the parking lot at the Tropicana Motel, located at 43420 US-27.

Robert Rafael Cruceta Pimentel, 31, was charged with murder and drug possession, among several other offenses, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The full list can be viewed below:

Felony murder (2nd Degree)

Conspiracy to commit robbery

Possession of cannabis with intent to sell

Possession of heroin

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription

Maintaining a vehicle for drug use / sales

Tampering with physical evidence (x2)

Provide false information to LEO during investigation

Unlawful use of two-way communication device

The sheriff’s office did not provide any additional details about the incident or the shooting victim. Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to release more information later Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story.